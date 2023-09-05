Financial Sector Update for 09/05/2023: UBS, BCS, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% higher.

UBS (UBS) will integrate Credit Suisse's Securities Research offering into its own research operations later this month, Reuters reported, citing a bank letter. UBS was up 1.4% in recent premarket activity.

Barclays (BCS) is analyzing the sale of a stake in its UK payments unit as the bank tries to attract a partner to support growth in the business, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Barclays was climbing past 1.1% pre-bell.

Carlyle Group (CG) was declining 0.4% after saying it will sell French high-end glass bottle maker Saverglass to Australian packaging company Orora for AU$2.16 billion ($1.37 billion).

