News & Insights

Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 09/05/2023: UBS, BCS, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

September 05, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% higher.

UBS (UBS) will integrate Credit Suisse's Securities Research offering into its own research operations later this month, Reuters reported, citing a bank letter. UBS was up 1.4% in recent premarket activity.

Barclays (BCS) is analyzing the sale of a stake in its UK payments unit as the bank tries to attract a partner to support growth in the business, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Barclays was climbing past 1.1% pre-bell.

Carlyle Group (CG) was declining 0.4% after saying it will sell French high-end glass bottle maker Saverglass to Australian packaging company Orora for AU$2.16 billion ($1.37 billion).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBS
BCS
CG
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.