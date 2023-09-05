News & Insights

Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 09/05/2023: UBS, APO, DWAC, CBZ, ICE

September 05, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Financial stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index tumbled 4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.4% to $25,724, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising almost 10 basis points to 4.27%.

In economic news, new orders for US factory goods fell 2.1% in July, versus expectations for a 2.5% decrease in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 2.3% increase in June.

In company news, UBS (UBS) executives are considering options to renegotiate parts of Credit Suisse's deal to sell its securitized products business to Apollo Global Management (APO), Bloomberg reported Tuesday. UBS shares added 0.4%, and Apollo was up 2.5%.

Digital World Acquisition's (DWAC) shareholders approved an extension of the deadline for the blank-check firm to complete its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Digital World shares rose 2.2%.

CBIZ (CBZ) shares were down 4.8% in recent Tuesday trading after Sidoti downgraded the company to neutral from buy, with a $58 price target.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has completed its acquisition of Black Knight, the companies said Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange shares were down 1.8%.

