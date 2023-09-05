Financial Sector Update for 09/05/2023: DWAC

Financial stocks fell Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index tumbled 4.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down about 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.5% to $25,735, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 8 basis points to 4.25%.

In economic news, new orders for US factory goods fell 2.1% in July, versus expectations for a 2.5% decrease in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:30 am ET and following a 2.3% increase in June.

In company news, Digital World Acquisition's (DWAC) shareholders approved an extension of the deadline for the blank-check firm to complete its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Digital World shares rose nearly 2%.

CBIZ (CBZ) shares were down 4.3% in recent Tuesday trading after Sidoti downgraded the company to neutral from buy, with a $58 price target.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has completed its acquisition of Black Knight, the companies said Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange shares were down 1.8%.

