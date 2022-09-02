Financial Sector Update for 09/02/2022: CS, JPM, SLF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.97%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up nearly 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were nearly 3% lower.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is planning to launch a wealth management business in China by Q1 2023, alongside fully acquiring its Chinese securities venture, Reuters reported, citing a senior executive of the bank. Credit Suisse was recently up more than 2%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was up by nearly 1% after saying it is redeeming all of its $2.5 billion, series V fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) said it plans to acquire a majority stake in Advisors Asset Management, or AAM, through its SLC Management unit. Sun Life Financial was marginally lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.