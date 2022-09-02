Financial Sector Update for 09/02/2022: BWB,SLF,SLF.TO,RMAX,CLSK

Financial stocks were ending moderately lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.8%.

Bitcoin was increasing less than 0.1% to $19,829, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was falling 7.2 basis points to 3.193%.

In company news, Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) was edging 0.6% lower Friday afternoon, easing from a nearly 1% morning advance, after the bank holding company late Thursday disclosed a 60% increase in its borrowing capacity through its revolving line of credit to $40 million along with a 19-month extension of the facility maturing until September 2024.

CleanSpark (CLSK) was slipping 0.3%, giving back a nearly 5% gain earlier Friday, after the cryptocurrency company said it mined 395 bitcoins during August, up 109% over its August 2021 levels. Through the end of August, CleanSpark mined a total 2,642 bitcoins during 2022. The company said it generated around $8.9 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 388 bitcoins last month at an average of $23,088 each.

RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) fell 0.8%. The real estate broker Friday announced the sale of master franchise rights in the Republic of Benin to Marc Houessou, a Benin native and a RE/MAX sales associate now living in Quebec. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

To the upside, Sun Life Financial (SLF) climbed 0.5% after late Thursday announcing plans to acquire a majority stake in privately held Advisors Asset Management, with the Canadian insurance broker and investments firm saying it will become the US retail distribution arm of its SLC Management unit. Sun Life will pay $214 million for the 51% equity stake in Advisors, with the deal also including a put/call option for remaining 49% of the company in 2028.

