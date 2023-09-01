News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 09/01/2023: JPM, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

September 01, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was advancing by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.3% lower.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is being accused by the US Virgin Islands of processing more than $1 billion in suspicious transactions for Jeffrey Epstein, media outlets reported. JPMorgan Chase was 0.4% higher in premarket activity.

Goldman Sachs Group's (GS) transaction banking business division has stopped signing on riskier fintech clients after being warned by the Federal Reserve earlier this year on compliance and risk, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. Goldman Sachs was advancing 0.4% pre-bell.

