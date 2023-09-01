Financial Sector Update for 09/01/2023: HOOD, JPM, GABC

Financial stocks were higher Friday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.8% to $25,729, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 8 basis points to 4.18%.

In economic news, the Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 187,000 in August following a downwardly revised 157,000 increase in July and compared with estimates for a gain of 170,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 47.6 in August from 46.4 in July, compared with expectations for 47 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) rose 3%. The company agreed with the US Marshal Service to buy 55.3 million seized class A shares for $605.7 million.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is being accused by the US Virgin Islands of processing more than $1 billion in suspicious transactions for Jeffrey Epstein, media outlets reported. JPMorgan shares rose 0.8%.

German American Bancorp (GABC) said Friday it hired Bradley Arnett as chief legal officer, effective Sept. 25. The shares rose 1%.

