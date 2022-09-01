Banking
Financial Sector Update for 09/01/2022: KKR, HIPO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.50%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.52% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

KKR (KKR) was advancing by more than 1% after saying it acquired a newly constructed industrial park in the Phoenix area from a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital and Seefried Industrial Properties for approximately $90 million.

Hippo Holdings (HIPO) was over 3% higher, offsetting a portion of the previous day's loss that followed its announcement of job cuts. The company is eliminating 70 jobs, or about 10% of its workforce, in a bid to "further drive efficiency and increase focus on [its] strategic priorities."

