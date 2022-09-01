Banking
Financial Sector Update for 09/01/2022: IBKR,NBHC,MMC

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.1% to $19,856, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was climbing 13.6 basis points to 3.269%.

In company news, Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) fell nearly 1% after the online brokerage Thursday reported a 9% decline in the number of daily average revenue trades during August compared with year-ago levels. Client equity fell to $310.1 billion by Aug. 31, down 1% from July levels and representing a 15% year-over-year retreat, the company said.

National Bank Holdings (NBHC) declined 1.1%. The bank holding company Thursday said it closed on the $140.4 million purchase of privately held Community Bancorporation, paying $16.1 million in cash and issuing 3.1 million of its common shares for the parent company of Rock Canyon Bank in Utah.

Marsh & McLennan Cos (MMC) was 0.2% higher, reversing a 1.1% slide earlier Thursday, after the insurance and risk management company announced its purchase of employee benefits consultants Steinberg & Associates. Financial terms were not disclosed.

