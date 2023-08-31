Financial Sector Update for 08/31/2023: UBS, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.0% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.9% lower.

UBS (UBS) was gaining over 5.4% in value after it reported Q2 earnings of $8.99 per diluted share, up from $0.61 a year earlier.

A division of Goldman Sachs' (GS) transaction banking business, or TxB, has stopped accepting riskier fintech clients following a warning by the Federal Reserve earlier this year, The Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs was inactive in recent premarket activity.

