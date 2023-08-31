Financial Sector Update for 08/31/2023: GS, CARV, UBS, NEWT

Financial stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 4.3% to $26,136, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping almost 3 basis points to 4.09%.

In economic news, the personal consumption expenditure price index advanced 0.2% in July, as expected, lifting the year-over-year rate to 3.3% from 3% in June. The PCE price index was also up 0.2% month-over-month in June, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday.

Separately, US Labor Department data showed initial jobless claims fell to 228,000 during the week ended Aug. 26 from an upwardly revised 232,000 in the previous week, compared with guidance for an increase to 235,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Goldman Sachs' (GS) transaction banking business division has stopped signing on riskier fintech clients after being warned by the Federal Reserve earlier this year on compliance and risk, the Financial Times reported Thursday. Goldman shares were down 0.5%.

Stakeholder Dream Chasers Capital Group said Thursday it offered to buy 35% of Carver Bancorp (CARV) for $3 a share. Carver Bancorp is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank. The stock was up 5.2%.

UBS (UBS) shares rose 5.5% after the bank reported Q2 earnings of $8.99 per diluted share, up from $0.61 a year earlier.

NewtekOne (NEWT) said Thursday it completed a $40 million public offering of its 8% fixed-rate senior notes due Sept. 1, 2028. Its shares fell 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.