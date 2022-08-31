Financial Sector Update for 08/31/2022: SPGI, OCN, FCFS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing by 0.53% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% lower.

S&P Global's (SPGI) S&P Global Commodity Insights division said it has bought two flagship energy conferences from Singapore-based Conference Connection. S&P Global was slightly declining recently.

Ocwen Financial (OCN) was marginally advancing after it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on behalf of some shareholders who may sell up to about 2.1 million common shares.

FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) said it has expanded the size of its revolving bank credit facility to $590 million, up from $500 million previously, and has pushed the maturity date to August 2027, from December 2024 previously. FirstCash Holdings was inactive.

