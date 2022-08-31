Financial Sector Update for 08/31/2022: HIPO,FCFS,WULF,PSFE

Financial stocks were ending moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.8% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping just 0.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.8% to $20,164, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.3 basis points to 3.133%.

In company news, Hippo Holdings (HIPO) dropped 7.1% after the home protection insurance company Wednesday announced plans to eliminate 70 jobs, or about 10% of its workforce, in a bid to "further drive efficiency and increase [its] focus on strategic priorities." The company also said Ran Harpaz will step down as chief operating officer and chief technology officer on Nov. 15.

Paysafe (PSFE) dropped 8.5% after Susquehanna Wednesday cut its stock rating for the payments processor to neutral from positive and lowered its price target for Paysafe shares by $3 to $2.

TeraWulf (WULF) slipped 2% after the digital assets manager said it has reduced its near-term capital requirements for its Nautilus Cryptomine joint venture with privately held Talen Energy and cutting its ownership stake to 33% from 50% previously.

To the upside, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) rose 1.5% after the pawn shop chain announced an 18% increase in size for its revolving bank credit facility to $590 million along with a 32-month extension of the maturity date until August 2027.

