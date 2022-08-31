Financial Sector Update for 08/31/2022: FCFS,WULF,PSFE

Financial stocks were moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.4% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.1% to $20,078, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.3 basis points to 3.123%.

In company news, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) rose 1.1% after the pawn shop chain announced an 18% increase in size for its revolving bank credit facility to $590 million along with a 32-month extension of the maturity date until August 2027.

TeraWulf (WULF) slipped 1.4% after the digital assets manager said it has reduced its near-term capital requirements for its Nautilus Cryptomine joint venture with privately held Talen Energy and cutting its ownership stake to 33% from 50% previously.

Paysafe (PSFE) dropped 8.3% after Susquehanna Wednesday cut its stock rating for the payments processor to neutral from positive and lowered its price target for Paysafe shares by $3 to $2.

