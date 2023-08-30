News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2023: LX, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

August 30, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% lower.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was climbing past 8% after it reported Q2 operating revenue of 3.06 billion renminbi ($420 million), up from 2.41 billion renminbi a year earlier.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has raised its ownership in the Brazilian digital bank C6 to 46% from 40%, Reuters said, citing a statement by the banks. Financial details were not disclosed. JPMorgan Chase was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

