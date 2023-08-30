Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2023: LX, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% lower.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was climbing past 8% after it reported Q2 operating revenue of 3.06 billion renminbi ($420 million), up from 2.41 billion renminbi a year earlier.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has raised its ownership in the Brazilian digital bank C6 to 46% from 40%, Reuters said, citing a statement by the banks. Financial details were not disclosed. JPMorgan Chase was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

