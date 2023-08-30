News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2023: LX, C, USB

August 30, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Financial stocks were rising Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each rising more than 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up nearly 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.9% to $27,189, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 2 basis points to 4.106%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product growth was revised lower to 2.1% in the second quarter from a 2.4% jump in the advance estimate, compared with an unrevised 2.4% increase estimated in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the US private sector's job growth decelerated more than expected in August, driven by a sharp slowdown in leisure and hospitality, while pay growth continued its downward trend, according to ADP's National Employment Report.

In company news, LexinFintech (LX) was climbing past 10% after it reported Q2 operating revenue of 3.06 billion renminbi ($420 million), up from 2.41 billion renminbi a year earlier.

Citigroup's (C) Global Markets unit has agreed to pay a $2.9 million fine to settle cease-and-desist proceedings related to its alleged violations of federal securities laws, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. Its shares dropped more than 0.4%.

US Bancorp (USB) unit Elavon said Wednesday it is launching a new talech payment product targeting small business owners. US Bancorp shares were down almost 0.2%.

