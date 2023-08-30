Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2023: HTGC, LX, C, USB

Financial stocks were rising late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each rising about 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.7% to $27,257, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was fractionally lower at 4.12%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product growth was revised lower to 2.1% in the second quarter from a 2.4% advance estimate, compared with an unrevised 2.4% increase estimated in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, US private sector job growth decelerated more than expected in August, driven by a sharp slowdown in leisure and hospitality, while wage growth continued its downward trend, according to ADP's National Employment Report.

In company news, Hercules Capital (HTGC) shares were rising 1.3% after Compass Point upgraded the company to buy from neutral.

LexinFintech (LX) was climbing past 8% after it reported Q2 operating revenue of 3.06 billion renminbi ($420 million), up from 2.41 billion renminbi a year earlier.

Citigroup's (C) Global Markets unit has agreed to pay a $2.9 million fine to settle cease-and-desist proceedings related to its alleged violations of federal securities laws, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. Its shares dropped 0.6%.

US Bancorp (USB) unit Elavon said Wednesday it is launching a new talech payment product targeting small business owners. US Bancorp shares were down almost 0.3%.

