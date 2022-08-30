Banking
Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2022: BMO,BMO.TO,HPP,PKBK

Financial stocks were moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.0% after data Tuesday showed a 0.6% increase in the Case-Shiller home price index during June compared with market expectations for 0.9% rise.

Bitcoin was declining 3.0% to $19,632, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 0.2 basis points to 3.108%.

In company news, Bank of Montreal (BMO) declined 2.6% after Tuesday reporting a CA$1.95 ($1.50) per share profit for its fiscal Q3 ended July 31, down from CA$3.41 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting GAAP earnings of CA$3.05 per share. Revenue fell 19.3% year-over-year to CA$6.10 billion, also lagging the CA$6.97 billion Street view.

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) fell 0.6% after Wells Fargo Securities Tuesday trimmed its price target for the real estate investment trust by $1 to $14 a share and reiterated its equal weight stock rating.

Parke Bancorp (PKBK) was hanging on for a 0.4% advance, easing from a nearly 2% morning gain, after the bank holding company Tuesday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, up 12.5% over its previous distribution to investors.

