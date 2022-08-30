Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2022: BMO, FUTU, EQBK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up nearly 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down nearly 2%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) reported fiscal Q3 diluted earnings of CA$1.95 ($1.50), down from last year's CA$3.41. Bank of Montreal was over 1% higher recently.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) posted a Q2 net income of 4.46 Hong Kong dollars ($0.57) per American depositary share, up from HK$3.47 per ADS a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of HK$4.35. Futu Holdings' shares were nearly 3% lower recently.

Equity Bancshares (EQBK) subsidiary Equity Bank said it has agreed to sell its bank location in Cordell, Oklahoma, to High Plains Bank of Okeene, Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares was recently inactive.

