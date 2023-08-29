Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2023: TIGR, FINV, JXN, GSHD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was advancing by 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% higher.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was climbing past 12% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.097 per diluted American depositary share, up from $0.022 per ADS a year earlier.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was up more than 3% after it reported Q2 revenue of 3.08 billion renminbi, compared with 2.67 billion renminbi a year earlier.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) and Jackson Financial (JXN) will each be added to the S&P SmallCap 600, effective Sept. 1, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. Jackson Financial shares were over 8% higher in premarket activity.

