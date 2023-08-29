News & Insights

Banking
TIGR

Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2023: TIGR, FINV, JXN, GSHD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

August 29, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was advancing by 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% higher.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was climbing past 12% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.097 per diluted American depositary share, up from $0.022 per ADS a year earlier.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was up more than 3% after it reported Q2 revenue of 3.08 billion renminbi, compared with 2.67 billion renminbi a year earlier.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) and Jackson Financial (JXN) will each be added to the S&P SmallCap 600, effective Sept. 1, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. Jackson Financial shares were over 8% higher in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIGR
FINV
JXN
GSHD
XLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.