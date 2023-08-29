News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2023: GSHD, JXN, KKR, TPG

August 29, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Financial stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 6.9% to $27,949, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 8.8 basis points to 4.124%.

In economic news, US job openings fell to 8.827 million in July, the third consecutive month of declines, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and lower than the 9.465 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence fell to 106.1 in August from 114 in July, below the 116 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. The drop erased gains in June and July, the Conference Board said.

In company news, Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) and Jackson Financial (JXN) were each gaining about 14% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the companies will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600, effective Friday.

TPG (TPG) said Tuesday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in Crowe Healthcare Consulting from Crowe LLP and establish the company as an independent entity. TPG was up 3.6%.

Italy's Treasury plans to seek antitrust clearance for a joint takeover of Telecom Italia's grid with KKR (KKR), Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a government document. KKR shares rose 1.7%.

