Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%.

Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to $20,086, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.2 basis points to 3.117%.

In company news, Sachem Capital (SACH) rose 0.7% on Monday after the real estate finance company said underwriters for its recent private placement of 8.00% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 2027 exercised their overallotment option to buy $5.25 million of the five-year notes and increasing gross proceeds from the deal to $40.25 million.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) was drifting 1.3% lower. The California-based bank holding company Monday increased its quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.30 per share.

OLB Group (OLB) raced almost 20% higher after the sales processor signed an exclusive licensing and transactions-sharing agreement with mobile banking company Cuentas (CUEN). Financial terms were not disclosed. Cuentas shares were 0.5% lower this afternoon, paring most of an early 7.5% decline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.