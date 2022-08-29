Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: MET,SACH,TCBK,OLB,CUEN

Financial stocks were drifting lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin was rising 0.6% to $20,124, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 7.5 basis points to 3.11%.

In company news, MetLife (MET) was 0.3% higher shortly before Monday's closing bell, paring an early 1.3% retreat, after announcing its purchase of Affirmative Investment Management, a money manager focused on environmental, social and corporate governance and expanding its sustainable investment options for its institutional investor clients. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) was drifting 1.3% lower. The California-based bank holding company Monday increased its quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.30 per share.

Sachem Capital (SACH) was little changed this afternoon, giving back a small gain, after the real estate finance company said underwriters for its recent private placement of 8.00% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 2027 exercised their overallotment option to buy $5.25 million of the five-year notes and increasing gross proceeds from the deal to $40.25 million.

OLB Group (OLB) raced over 17% higher after the sales processor signed an exclusive licensing and transactions-sharing agreement with mobile banking company Cuentas (CUEN). Financial terms were not disclosed. Cuentas shares were 6.5% higher this afternoon.

