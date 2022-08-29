Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: KKR, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.80%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

KKR (KKR) announced the launch of a roads infrastructure investment trust in India. KKR was recently down more than 1%.

S&P Global (SPGI) said it has acquired Private Market Connect, a data services provider in private markets, for an undisclosed amount. S&P Global was almost 1% lower recently.

