Banking
KKR

Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: KKR, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.80%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

KKR (KKR) announced the launch of a roads infrastructure investment trust in India. KKR was recently down more than 1%.

S&P Global (SPGI) said it has acquired Private Market Connect, a data services provider in private markets, for an undisclosed amount. S&P Global was almost 1% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKRSPGIXLFFASFAZ

Latest Personal Finance Videos

How Consumers Feel About Their Financial Health

Aug 18, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular