Financial Sector Update for 08/28/2023: UBS, LOB, GHLD

Financial stocks were mixed premarket Monday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) rising 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.9% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.2%.

In company news, UBS (UBS) was up 0.3%. The bank's takeover of Credit Suisse (CS) could still be subject to demands from Switzerland's competition regulator, two months after the merger was completed, local Swiss media reported Monday.

Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) advanced 1.1%, after the company said Friday it has appointed William Losch III as president of its Live Oak Bank subsidiary.

Guild Holdings (GHLD) was down 1%, after its Guild Mortgage subsidiary said it has acquired privately held residential mortgage lender First Centennial Mortgage.

