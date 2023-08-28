Financial Sector Update for 08/28/2023: HT, GS, VHNA

Financial stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.3% to $26,172, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was shedding 3 basis points to 4.21%.

In economic news, the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing index improved to minus-17.2 in August from minus-20 in July, compared with expectations for minus-19, according to a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7;15 a, ET.

In company news, Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm KSL Capital Partners for $1.4 billion in cash, the companies said Monday. Hersha shares jumped past 56%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) said Monday it has reached an agreement to offload its personal financial management unit to

Creative Planning. Goldman shares rose 1.7%.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I (VHNA) shares rose almost 11% after the company said Friday its sponsor deposited an additional contribution to its trust account to extend the deadline for completing a business combination. The company said Monday 83% of shareholders voted to approve the merger, now expected to close in September.

