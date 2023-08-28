Financial Sector Update for 08/28/2023: BEEP, FWAC, HT, GS, VHNA

Financial stocks were higher late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.1% to $26,115, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was shedding 3 basis points to 4.21%.

In economic news, the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing index improved to minus 17.2 in August from minus 20 in July, compared with expectations for minus 19, according to a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:15 am ET.

In company news, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (FWAC) said Monday it completed its business combination with Mobile Infrastructure, which owns US parking assets. The combined entity will operate under the name Mobile Infrastructure, and the common stock started trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEEP on Monday. Mobile Infrastructure shares jumped 74%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) agreed to be acquired by private equity firm KSL Capital Partners for $1.4 billion in cash, the companies said Monday. Hersha shares jumped 55%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) said Monday it has reached an agreement to offload its personal financial management unit to Creative Planning. Goldman shares rose 1.4%.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I (VHNA) shares rose 17%. The company said that 83% of shareholders voted to approve a merger with insurance technology company Roadzen, expected to close in September.

