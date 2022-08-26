Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB

Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to $20,668, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was climbing 0.9 basis points to 3.039% after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell Friday said the central bank likely will keep interest rates elevated for an extended period to rein in inflation.

In company news, Overstock.com (OSTK) fell 4.4% after the online retailer Friday said it completed the second tranche of its investment in blockchain startup tZERO, increasing its stake in the privately held company to 55%. Overstock was an original investor in tZERO and in February was joined in the first tranche of the unspecified funding round by the venture arm of Intercontintial Exchange (ICE) and Medici Ventures, among others.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) tumbled over 21 per share from $0.46 a year ago and missed the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.57 per share loss. It also projected revenue for the current quarter trailing analyst estimates.

Arrow Financial (AROW) declined 1.2% after Friday saying it began the search for a new chief financial officer ahead of the upcoming departure of Edward Campanella, who is leaving the bank holding company on Sept. 30 after five years in the post, citing personal reasons.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) was down just 0.1% after the Brazilian bank holding company Friday authorized the repurchase of up to 75 million of its outstanding preferred shares. The stock buyback program will run through February 2024.

