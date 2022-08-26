Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: ITUB, ICE, TRMK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was gaining 0.58% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.77% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.87% lower.

Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) was up almost 1% after saying its board approved a stock buyback program for 75 million of its preferred shares.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was unchanged after saying Taiwan-based CTBC Investments selected the ICE FactSet Selected Financials and Data Industry Index for its newly launched CTBC Selected Financials and Data Industry ETF.

Trustmark (TRMK) has announced the launch of its new equipment finance business operating under its specialty banking division in Atlanta, Georgia. Trustmark was inactive recently.

