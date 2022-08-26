Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: AFRM,AROW,ITUB

Financial stocks were sharply lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each sliding 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 3.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping nearly 2%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.2% to $20,668, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was climbing 1.3 basis points to 3.039% after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell Friday said the central bank likely will keep interest rates elevated for an extended period to rein in inflation.

In company news, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) tumbled nearly 22% after the mobile payments processor saw its fiscal Q4 net loss widen to $0.65 per share from $0.46 a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.57 per share loss. It also projected revenue for the current quarter trailing analyst estimates.

Arrow Financial (AROW) declined 2.4% after Friday saying it began the search for a new chief financial officer ahead of the upcoming departure of Edward Campanella, who is leaving the bank holding company on Sept. 30 after five years in the post, citing personal reasons.

Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) was up 0.1% after the Brazilian bank holding company Friday authorized the repurchase of up to 75 million of its outstanding preferred shares. The stock buyback program will run through February 2024.

