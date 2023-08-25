Financial Sector Update for 08/25/2023: KKR, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.8% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1% lower.

KKR (KKR) has agreed to sell its controlling interest in food and beverage hospitality group Australian Venue to investment firm PAG for undisclosed terms, the companies said. KKR shares were flat in premarket activity.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has secured a federal appeals court ruling that a roughly $1.78 billion leveraged loan subject to a court case was not a security, a Thursday court filing showed. JPMorgan Chase was 0.4% higher pre-bell.

