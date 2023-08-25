Financial Sector Update for 08/25/2023: BETR, AFRM, WFC, HOOD

Financial stocks were rising late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.6% to $26,016, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%.

In economic news, policymakers are "prepared" to raise the Fed funds rate "if needed," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming. He added that the Federal Open Market Committee will hold rates at a restrictive level until it's "confident" inflation is easing to the central bank's 2% goal. However, the Fed will "proceed carefully" when deciding to tighten further or hold policy steady at future meetings, he said.

In company news, Better Home & Finance (BETR) shares were adding 5.2%, a day after the company plummeted 93% on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

Affirm (AFRM) shares surged 30% after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has agreed to pay a $35 million civil penalty to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission charges of excessive advisory fees, the regulator said Friday. Shares of Wells Fargo were down 0.3%.

Robinhood Markets' (HOOD) attempt to dismiss a Massachusetts fiduciary duty rule was rejected by the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, according to the court Friday. Robinhood's shares rose 1.7%.

