Financial Sector Update for 08/25/2022: XLF, XLRE, USIO, C, AJG

Financial stocks continued to extend their gains in late Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbing 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index advanced 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.3%.

Bitcoin was declining about 0.4% to $21,621.

In company news, Usio (USIO) advanced 11% after saying its prepaid card issuing platform will be the program manager and processor for a debit card to be issued by movie-theater subscription service MoviePass.

Citigroup (C) expects to incur about $170 million in costs to wind down its consumer and commercial banking operations in Russia starting this quarter, according to a regulatory filing. The bank's shares gained almost 2%.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) rose more than 1% after the company acquired employee benefits agency Watkins Insurance & Benefits to expand its presence in central Louisiana. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.