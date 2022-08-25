Financial Sector Update for 08/25/2022: LFC, TD, TD.TO, AJG

Financial stocks were extending their early gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to $21,550, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.6 basis points to 3.07%.

In company news, China Life Insurance (LFC) climbed 3.2% after reporting a 3.8% decline in revenue during the first six months of 2022 compared with the first half of 2002, falling to 516.67 billion renminbi. American depository shares of Chinese companies also were getting a boost Thursday after The Wall Street Journal said regulators were close to a deal that would allow the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to review audit records of Chinese companies trading in New York.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) rose 1.3% after Thursday reporting non-GAAP net income of CA$2.09 ($1.61) per share during its fiscal Q3 ended July 31, up from CA$1.96 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Total revenue also topped expectations.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) was hanging on for a 0.5% gain, easing from a 2.1% mid-morning advance, after Thursday announcing its purchase of employee benefits agency Watkins Insurance & Benefits, expanding the insurance broker's presence in central Louisiana. Financial terms were not disclosed.

