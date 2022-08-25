Banking
Financial Sector Update for 08/25/2022: CM, TD, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing 0.50%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was down past 1%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of CA$1.85 ($1.43) per diluted share, down from CA$1.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares were marginally lower.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares were more than 3% higher after the bank reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of CA$2.09 ($1.61) per diluted share, up from CA$1.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.04.

Citigroup (C) expects to incur about $170 million in costs to wind down its consumer and commercial banking operations in Russia starting this quarter, according to a regulatory filing. Citigroup shares were up 0.7%.

