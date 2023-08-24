Financial Sector Update for 08/24/2023: PRU, LPLA, JPM, BX, BKSC

Financial stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slightly lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.4% to $26,050, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 4 basis points to 4.23%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims fell to 230,000 in the week ended Aug. 19 from an upwardly revised 240,000 level in the previous week, compared with expectations for 240,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday at 10:05 am ET will kick off the Jackson Hole central bank symposium in Wyoming.

In company news, Prudential Financial (PRU) and LPL Financial (LPLA) said Thursday they have signed a relationship agreement designed to improve the customer experience for Prudential Advisors, Prudential's retail wealth management business. Prudential shares were up 2.5% and LPL gained 2.4%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has secured a federal appeals court ruling that a roughly $1.78 billion leveraged loan subject to a court case was not a security, a court filing showed Thursday. The bank's shares were fractionally higher.

Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) shares slumped almost 16% after it said Thursday it has notified Nasdaq over a plan to voluntarily delist its shares from the exchange.

Blackstone (BX) is proceeding with previously shelved plans to start a private equity fund for wealthy individuals, the Financial Times reported Thursday. Blackstone shares were down 0.4%.

