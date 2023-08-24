News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/24/2023: BMA, ITUB, UBS, FUTU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

August 24, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.2% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) were down 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) were 0.7% higher.

Banco Macro (BMA) was advancing by over 3% after saying it signed a stock deal with Itau Unibanco (ITUB) to acquire all shares and votes of the latter's Argentine businesses for $50 million.

UBS (UBS) is leaning toward absorbing Credit Suisse's domestic bank instead of a spin-off and could announce the move by the end of the month, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. UBS was up more than 1% pre-bell.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) reported Q2 earnings of HK$7.99 ($1.02) per American depositary share, up from HK$4.46 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected HK$8.21. Futu Holdings was nearly 2% lower in recent premarket activity.

