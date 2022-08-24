Financial Sector Update for 08/24/2022: RY, AIG, EQBK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was inactive recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.3% higher.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) was 0.6% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 diluted earnings of CA$2.51 ($1.93), down from CA$2.97 last year. The consensus of 12 analysts tracked by Capital IQ was CA$2.68.

American International Group (AIG) was up 0.2% after its majority owned Corebridge Financial retirement-services subsidiary has closed on a $1.0 billion private placement of 6.875% fixed-to-fixed reset rate junior subordinated notes maturing in 2052.

Equity Bancshares (EQBK) was unchanged after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $150 million of its securities from time to time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.