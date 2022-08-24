Financial Sector Update for 08/24/2022: BMO,BMO.TO,NU,BKKT,RY,RY.TO

Financial stocks were moderately higher late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.9% after data showed pending home sales declined 1.0% during July compared with market expectations for a 2.6% decline last month and following a downwardly revised 8.9% slump in June.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.2% to $21,760, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 5.2 basis points to 3.106%.

In company news, Bank of Montreal (BMO) was drifting 1.5% lower, reversing a modest midday advance, after Wednesday announcing a new partnership with the cloud-based accounting company Xero that will allow business customers sync their BMO and Xero accounts by the end of the year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nu Holdings (NU) rose 9% after Wednesday saying co-founder Cristina Zingaretti Junqueira will become its new chief growth officer with responsibility for managing market operations and local growth strategies in Brazil, Mexico and Columbia. It also selected Jagpreet Duggal to be chief product officer working on core product development and portfolio expansion, according to a US regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) climbed 2% after the digital assets company Wednesday said it has started a partnership with privately held Sullivan Bank that will allow the bank's customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and ethereum. Financial details were not disclosed.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) slid 2.5% after reporting a CA$2.51 ($1.93) per share profit for its fiscal Q3 ended July 31, down from CA$2.97 a year ago and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting CA$2.68 per share.

