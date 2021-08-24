Financial Sector Update for 08/24/2021: BMO, QD, V, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.18%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.02% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.13%.

BMO Financial Group (BMO) was up 1% as it reported an adjusted net income of C$2.29 billion or C$3.44 per share in its fiscal third quarter ended July 31, rising from C$1.26 billion or C$1.85 per share in the same period a year ago.

Qudian (QD) was flat after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of RMB1.07 ($0.17) per share, up from RMB0.12 a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.23.

Visa (V) was climbing marginally after saying it is partnering with tech firm Ascenda to use its Nexus platform for adopting new rewards programs for customers.

