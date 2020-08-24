Financial Sector Update for 08/24/2020: SRG,FCPT,QFIN,DLR

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index advancing 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was 0.3% higher.

In company news, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) rose 5% after Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) said will buy nine more single-tenant retail properties from the real estate investment trust for $27.3 million. Four Corners still has 13 properties under contract as part of a previous deal with Seritage. Four Corners shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

360 Finance (QFIN) slipped 1.6% after the Chinese consumer lender Monday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of RMB6.19 per American depositary share, improving on an RMB4.56 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year while revenue increased 49.8% year-over-year to RMB3.34 billion.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) also fell 1.6% after Monday announcing a new long-term power purchase agreement securing additional solar power for its portfolio of data center properties in the Dallas region, agreeing to buy 78% of the capacity produced by Pattern Energy Phoenix at a new facility now under construction. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

