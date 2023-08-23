Financial Sector Update for 08/23/2023: MS, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.06%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was unchanged and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was gaining 0.1%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) unit Morgan Stanley & Co. International is facing a fine of 5.4 million pounds ($6.9 million) levied by the UK's Office of Gas and Electricity Markets for allegedly failing to record and keep electronic records of communication made by its wholesale energy traders, the regulator said. Morgan Stanley was slightly advancing pre-bell.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is pressuring employees to report to the office five days a week as it ramps up return-to-office efforts, Bloomberg News reported. Goldman Sachs was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.