Financial Sector Update for 08/23/2023: DWAC, GS, C

Financial stocks were advancing Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.7% to $26,489, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 12 basis points to 4.21%.

In economic news, the August flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global fell to 47 from 49 in July, compared with expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. The index for services slid to 51 from 52.3, compared with expectations for a drop to 52.2.

US new-home sales accelerated to a 714,000 annual rate in July from a downwardly revised 684,000 rate in June and a 703,000 rate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) said late Tuesday it asked shareholders to vote urgently for a proposal to amend its certificate of incorporation to allow it to extend the time it has to consummate its planned merger with Trump Media and Technology Group. The stock was down 3.6%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is pressuring employees to report to the office five days a week as it ramps up return-to-office efforts, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Goldman shares were up 0.9%.

Citigroup (C) said Wednesday its U.S. retail bank launched "a more straightforward way of banking" by retiring account packages and implementing relationship tiers to simplify benefits and services. Citigroup was up 0.2%.

