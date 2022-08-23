Financial Sector Update for 08/23/2022: FRC,MUFG,BNS,BNS.TO,HUT,HUT.TO,CUEN

Financial stocks were ending moderately lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was sinking 1.4% after data showed new home sales fell 12.6% during July to a 511,000 annualized pace compared with market forecasts looking for only a 2.5% decline last month. June sales also were revised lower.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.2% to $21,519, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.7 basis points to 3.054%.

In company news, First Republic Bank (FRC) was 0.6% lower, giving back a small advance earlier Tuesday, after saying Neal Holland will join the bank holding company as its new chief financial officer on Nov. 2 from his current positions of CFO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG) Union Bank and MUFG Americas subsidiaries. Olga Tsokova was named deputy CFO at First Republic in addition to her current responsibilities as chief accounting officer.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was sinking 4.3% after the Canadian financial giant reported non-GAAP net income of CA$2.10 ($1.61) per share for its fiscal Q3 ended July 31, up from CA$2.01 during the same quarter last year but lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a CA$2.11 per share adjusted profit. Total revenue grew 0.5% over year-ago levels to CA$7.8 billion, also trailing the CA$8.24 billion Street view.

To the upside, Hut 8 Mining (HUT) rose 3.3% after the digital assets company Tuesday announced a new partnership with cloud-services firm Zenlayer to provide edge computing solutions to Web 3.0, blockchain and other business customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cuentas (CUEN) climbed 0.9% after the mobile banking and pre-paid credit card company Tuesday said co-founders Arik Maimon and Michael De Prado have returned their former positions as CEO and company president, respectively, on an interim basis following the Aug. 19 departure of former chief executive and president Jeff Johnson.

