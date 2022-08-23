Financial Sector Update for 08/23/2022: FINV, BNS, PSFE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) up 0.03%, the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF down 0.13% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) inactive.

FinVolution Group (FINV) shares were declining by more than 2% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 2.06 Chinese renminbi ($0.31) per diluted American depositary share, down from 2.17 renminbi a year earlier.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of CA$2.10 ($1.61) per diluted share, up from CA$2.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of CA$2.12. Bank of Nova Scotia shares were more than 1% lower.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares were climbing past 1% after saying it has launched its Paysafecard digital cash payment technology in Argentina for paying with cash for online purchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.