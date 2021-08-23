Financial Sector Update for 08/23/2021: FINV, KKR, PYPL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing by 0.61% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was climbing past 7% as it reported a Q2 adjusted profit of 2.17 renminbi ($0.34) per American depositary share, up from 1.52 renminbi per ADS a year before.

A consortium led by KKR (KKR) has struck a deal to acquire Spark Infrastructure for 5.2 billion Australian dollars ($3.7 billion), the Australian energy company said in a regulatory filing. KKR was recently up more than 1%.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was slightly higher after saying it will roll out its cryptocurrency services for UK clients this week, marking the first international market for the company's crypto offering outside the US.

