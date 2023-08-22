Financial Sector Update for 08/22/2023: SCHW, RF, AMTD

Financial stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.9% to $25,887, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 2 basis points to 4.32%.

In economic news, the pace of US existing home sales fell by 2.2% to a 4.07 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in July from an unrevised 4.16 million rate in June, below a 4.15 million rate expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:30 am ET Tuesday, data from the National Association of Realtors released Tuesday showed.

In corporate news, Charles Schwab (SCHW) shares were down nearly 5%. The company is planning to raise debt in the US investment-grade bond market after cost-cutting moves to reduce jobs and shut down or downsize offices, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Regions Financial's (RF) Regions Bank unit has been fined nearly $2.95 million by the Federal Reserve Board for "unsafe" flood insurance practices, the Fed said Tuesday. Regions Financial shares were shedding 4.6%.

AMTD Idea Group (AMTD) shares rose 3.3% after the company said Tuesday its board has approved a new program under which the company may repurchase up to $20 million of its American depositary shares or ordinary shares through Dec. 29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.