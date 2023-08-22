Financial Sector Update for 08/22/2023: QFIN, COIN, SCHW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) gained 0.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 0.7%.

Coinbase Global (COIN) was up over 1% after saying it has agreed to take an equity stake in Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of USDC, a cryptocurrency tied to the US dollar.

Qifu Technology (QFIN) reported Q2 earnings of 6.64 renminbi ($0.92) per American depositary share, up from 6.12 renminbi a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expects 6.91 renminbi. Qifu Technology was slightly trading higher in recent pre-bell activity.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) was flat after saying it is planning to lower its headcount in a bid to cut costs and streamline operations.

