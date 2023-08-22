Financial Sector Update for 08/22/2023: NMR, SCHW, RF, CURO

Financial stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 0.7% to $25,934, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping nearly 2 basis points to 4.32%.

In economic news, the pace of US existing home sales fell by 2.2% to a 4.07 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in July from an unrevised 4.16 million rate in June, below a 4.15 million rate expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:30 am ET Tuesday, data from the National Association of Realtors released Tuesday showed.

In corporate news, Nomura Holdings' (NMR) Nomura Securities International unit in the US agreed to pay a $35 million penalty related to "fraudulent trading of residential mortgage-backed securities'' as part of a non-prosecution accord, the US Attorney's Office, District of Connecticut, said Tuesday in a statement. Nomura Holdings shares were up 1.2%.

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday it has sued CURO Group's (CURO) Heights Finance Holding Co., formerly known as Southern Management Corp., as well as several of its subsidiaries, for illegal loan-churning practices that harvested hundreds of millions in loan costs and fees. CURO shares were down past 2%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) shares were down nearly 5%. The company is planning to raise debt in the US investment-grade bond market after cost-cutting moves to reduce jobs and shut down or downsize offices, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Regions Financial's (RF) Regions Bank unit has been fined nearly $2.95 million by the Federal Reserve Board for "unsafe" flood insurance practices, the Fed said Tuesday. Regions Financial shares were shedding over 5%.

