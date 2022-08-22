Financial Sector Update for 08/22/2022: GNW, APO, MANU, WMT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently retreating past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 3% higher.

Genworth Financial (GNW) said its subsidiary Genworth Holdings will redeem all of its 4.800% senior notes due 2024 on Sept. 21. Genworth Financial was over 1% lower recently.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is not considering acquiring a potential equity stake in English soccer club Manchester United (MANU), Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the situation. Apollo Global Management was flat recently.

White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) said it has initiated a "modified Dutch auction" self-tender offer to buy up to $500 million of its common shares at a price range of $1,250 to $1,400 per share in cash. White Mountains Insurance Group was flat recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.